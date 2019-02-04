Spectrum Investment Advisors Named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' 2018 list of Top Defined Contribution Advisor Teams

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' (NAPA) 2018 list of the Nation's Top Defined Contribution Advisor Teams. Unlike other lists, this list focuses on individual firms or teams, and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution (DC) practice specifically. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

"Since their inception, NAPA's various industry lists have been a valuable Who's Who of who matters in the world of retirement plans and retirement plan advisors," noted Nevin Adams, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association and Editor-In-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation's leading online resource for retirement plan advisors. "This latest chapter – the NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams, ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement – presents a compelling case for the positive impact on the nation's private retirement system."

This year's list, which focuses on firms with at least $100 million in assets under advisement (AUA), represents more than $640 billion in DC assets under advisement. Significantly, those teams include more than 1200 advisors, and many more support personnel, working to help Americans prepare for a financially satisfying retirement. "As the nation's leading voice for retirement plan advisors, we are pleased to highlight these contributions," said Adams.

The list of NAPA's Top DC Advisor Teams is available online at https://www.napa-net.org/industry-lists/top-dc-advisor-teams/

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About NAPA

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA, part of the American Retirement Association, is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. For more information visit napa-net.org.

