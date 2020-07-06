SpectrumLeaf Cannadips Now Activated in 7 European Regions

"Every European region has their own individuality in regulations and consumer behaviours when it comes to CBD products. This is why it's been crucial that we engage and work closely with experienced local partners to roll out Cannadips accordingly," shares SpectrumLeaf CEO Felix Sundström. "We believe transparency and product education are key for a brand like Cannadips due to its unique pouch format and the nature of the industry. This is why we openly share lab results online for every batch and ensure both distributors and consumers have access to information on product usage and FAQs. Consumers in selected European markets that have yet been activated can also purchase Cannadips CBD pouches online at Cannadips.eu, which is now available in English, Swedish, German, Italian and French," says Mr. Sundström.

While originally inspired by the concept of tobacco Snus, Cannadips CBD pouches are tobacco-free, nicotine-free and THC-free. This allows tobacco Snus users to switch to a healthier substitute without changing their daily pouch-in-mouth habit. Existing CBD enthusiasts can also experience an alternative that is all-natural, vegan, fast-acting and discreet. Such combination of offerings continues to encourage interest from an assortment of retail outlets to carry Cannadips. Current examples range from major chains like K-Kiosk in Switzerland and Circle K in Estonia, to smaller specialty retailers in Prague and Amsterdam.

Cannadips' innovation was most recently recognized at the Hemp & CBD Expo in the UK, where the CBD pouches brand was awarded first place for Best Edible and Second place for Best Innovation. Earlier participation at both industry and consumer exhibitions via partners were also well received, with visitors often making numerous on-site purchases.

SpectrumLeaf is a company dedicated to selecting and sourcing premium CBD products according to customer's collective needs. One of the first products the company has introduced is Cannadips – a pouch-in-mouth CBD product that is all natural, discreet and fast acting, made through a proprietary process that preserves the valuable terpene and flavonoid compounds.

