Speech and Voice Recognition Market worth $22.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Speech and Voice Recognition Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Delivery Method, Deployment Mode (On Cloud, On-Premises/Embedded), Technology (Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition), Vertical and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Speech And Voice Recognition Market is expected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2021 to USD 22.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the speech and voice recognition market include increase in use of smart appliance and use of artificial intelligence technology to boost accuracy of speech and voice recognition system. The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a decline in the growth rate of the speech and voice recognition market, especially in 2020 and 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the speech and voice recognition market both positively and negatively. The demand for smart appliances and devices has increased with most of the population working from home. This has also created an opportunity for the speech and voice recognition market as this technology is being used in various smart devices. However, many people are also focusing on basic amenities during the pandemic, putting off other purchases for the time being. The COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in halted production, thus affecting the manufacturing capabilities of all regions; the supply of products from manufacturers to end users has declined drastically as a result.

Speech Recognition technology shows significant increase in speech and voice recognition market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for speech-enabled consumer electronics devices including smart home devices, mobile devices, and wearable devices is expected to result in rapid growth of the speech recognition market during the forecast period. The automatic speech recognition (ASR) segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The growing accuracy of ASR technology offered by Chinese vendors, such as Baidu (China) and iFLYTEK (China) is expected to benefit the entire value chain for the automatic speech recognition market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The growing need for local language-based speech recognition software in South Asian countries is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the ASR market in APAC during the forecast period.

On-premises/embedded deployment mode to grow significantly during the forecast period

The demand for on-premises/embedded infrastructure is expected to increase in the forecast period. Americas will lead the market for the on-premises/embedded segment as a result of more companies demanding on-premises/embedded deployment. The increasing demand for on-premises/embedded infrastructure is also leading to an increase in the number of providers in the Americas, thereby improving the overall market growth.

Consumer vertical to have the largest market share during the forecast period

In 2020, the consumer vertical accounted for the largest size of the speech and voice recognition market and is expected to hold a dominant position throughout the forecast period. The introduction of voice based smart devices in the consumer sector has led to the launch of many innovative products in the market. The continuous decline in the cost of voice and speech devices, software developments, and relevant content developments are also driving the market for speech and voice recognition. The increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistant smart speakers with voice capabilities is expected to be a prominent driver for the speech and voice recognition market for the consumer vertical during the forecast period.

APAC to grow with highest CAGR for speech and voice recognition market during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period. The growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI) in industries and enterprises is also expected to contribute toward the growth of the voice recognition market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Increasing digitalization and government policies favoring digitalization and technological innovations are also expected to drive the growth of market in APAC region.

Key Market Players:

Apple (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Alphabet (US), Amazon (US), Sensory (US), CANTAB Research (UK), Baidu (China), iFLYTEK (China) and SESTEK (Turkey) are among the key players operating in the speech and voice recognition market.

