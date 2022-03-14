Speech-to-Speech Translation Market - Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. | 45% of Growth to Originate from North America|17000+ Technavio Reports

News provided by

Technavio

Mar 14, 2022, 20:30 ET

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 45% of the speech-to-speech translation market's growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for speech to speech translation market in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high penetration of advanced technologies will facilitate the speech-to-speech translation market growth in North America over the forecast period. The global speech to speech translation market is expected to grow by USD 238.93 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 9.64% as per the latest report by Technavio.

For more insights on the market share of various regions- Talk to our Analyst now.

Some of the key Speech To Speech Translation Players with Offerings:

The speech-to-speech translation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers speech-to-speech translation solutions through Google Translate.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. - The company offers speech-to-speech translation solutions such as CheetahTALK and CheetahTALK Plus.
  • IAC InterActiveCorp - The company offers speech to speech translation solutions through its subsidiary Apalon LLC.
  • Langogo Inc. - The company offers speech-to-speech translation solutions through integrated simultaneous interpretation solutions for conferences, lectures, and forums.
  • Lingmo International Pty Ltd. - The company offers speech to speech translation solutions namely LINGMO TRANSLATION API.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Click here!

Speech-to-speech translation market  - Driver & Challenge

Key Market Driver

  • One of the main drivers of speech-to-speech market size growth is the increased demand from business process outsourcing (BPO). Large companies benefit from BPO services because they can better serve their customers by handling client calls and inquiries. Customer discontent analysis is one of the major indicators that may assist BPO companies in boosting their income and improving customer interaction, hence raising their brand value. According to one study, about 80% of customers prefer to speak directly with customer service representatives over the phone than any other method. During the forecast period, the advantages of adopting speech-to-speech translation are expected to boost the global speech-to-speech translation market.

Key Market Challenge

  • The speech-to-speech market's expansion is being hampered by differences in internet pricing and coverage around the world. In a cloud-based network, latency is less predictable and more difficult to evaluate. When the cloud environment grows in size, it necessitates more computing and burden, resulting in service delivery variability. If the client network's WAN is overburdened, latency may suffer significantly. Data transfers between cloud services could result in a significant increase in latency. Users of numerous cloud service providers may face higher charges as a result of the data transfer latency. The market's expansion may be limited during the projection period as a result of such high costs.

To know about drivers, trends & challenges - Download a free sample!

Speech-to-Speech Translation Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the systems software market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Software development
  • Marketing and distribution
  • Post-sales services

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Grab an Exclusive Free Report!

Key Regions for the Speech-to-Speech Translation Market

During the projection period, North America will account for 45 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for speech to speech translation are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the increased penetration of modern technologies will aid the growth of the speech-to-speech translation market in North America. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Related Reports:
Artificial Intelligence-based Personalization Market -The artificial intelligence-based personalization market share is expected to increase by USD 715.20 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.17%. Download a free sample now!

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market -The consumer identity and access management (IAM) market share is expected to increase by USD 10.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.67%.Download a free sample now!

Speech To Speech Translation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 238.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.48

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Cheetah Mobile Inc., IAC InterActiveCorp, Langogo Inc., Lingmo International Pty Ltd., Mesay, Microsoft Corp., Travis GT BV, TripLingo LLC, and Waverly Labs Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              2.1.1    Parent market

                              Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 02:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2    Software development

                              2.2.3    Marketing and distribution

                              2.2.4    Post-sales services

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 05:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 14:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type                    

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Hardware
  • Software

                              Exhibit 15:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Type          

                              Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Type

               5.3     Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                              Exhibit 17:  Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 18:  Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4     Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                              Exhibit 19:  Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 20:  Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5     Market opportunity by Type       

                              Exhibit 21:  Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape                        

                              Exhibit 22:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

                              Exhibit 23:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 24:  Geographic comparison

               7.3     North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                              Exhibit 25:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 26:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4     Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 27:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 28:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5     APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 29:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 30:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6     South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                              Exhibit 31:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 32:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.7     MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 33:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 34:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.8     Key leading countries     

                              Exhibit 35:  Key leading countries

               7.9     Market opportunity by geography           

                              Exhibit 36:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1    Demand from the growing business process outsourcing (BPO) sector

                              8.1.2    Adoption of speech analytics for financial trading

                              8.1.3    Emergence of handheld devices with speech-to-speech translation functionality

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Varied Internet cost and coverage globally

                              8.2.2    Limitations of speech-to-speech technology

                              8.2.3    Lack of accuracy

                              Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Growing use of AI integrated with speech-to-speech translation

                              8.3.2    High utilization of social media

                              8.3.3    Increasing demand for monitoring employee emotions

9. Vendor Landscape                            

                              Exhibit 38:  Vendor landscape

               9.1     Landscape disruption     

                              Exhibit 39:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 40:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 41:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 42:  Market positioning of vendors

               10.3   Alphabet Inc.    

                              Exhibit 43:  Alphabet Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 44:  Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 45:  Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 46:  Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

               10.4   Cheetah Mobile Inc.       

                              Exhibit 47:  Cheetah Mobile Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 48:  Cheetah Mobile Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 49:  Cheetah Mobile Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 50:  Cheetah Mobile Inc. - Segment focus

               10.5   IAC InterActiveCorp        

                              Exhibit 51:  IAC InterActiveCorp - Overview

                              Exhibit 52:  IAC InterActiveCorp - Business segments

                              Exhibit 53:  IAC InterActiveCorp - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 54:  IAC InterActiveCorp - Segment focus

               10.6   Langogo Inc.      

                              Exhibit 55:  Langogo Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 56:  Langogo Inc. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 57:  Langogo Inc. - Key offerings

               10.7   Lingmo International Pty Ltd.     

                              Exhibit 58:  Lingmo International Pty Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 59:  Lingmo International Pty Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 60:  Lingmo International Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.8   Mesay  

                              Exhibit 61:  Mesay - Overview

                              Exhibit 62:  Mesay - Product and service

                              Exhibit 63:  Mesay - Key offerings

               10.9   Microsoft Corp.

                              Exhibit 64:  Microsoft Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 65:  Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 66:  Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 67:  Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

               10.10 Travis GT BV     

                              Exhibit 68:  Travis GT BV - Overview

                              Exhibit 69:  Travis GT BV - Product and service

                              Exhibit 70:  Travis GT BV - Key offerings

               10.11 TripLingo LLC   

                              Exhibit 71:  TripLingo LLC - Overview

                              Exhibit 72:  TripLingo LLC - Product and service

                              Exhibit 73:  TripLingo LLC - Key offerings

               10.12 Waverly Labs Inc.          

                              Exhibit 74:  Waverly Labs Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 75:  Waverly Labs Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 76:  Waverly Labs Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 77:  Waverly Labs Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objective

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 78:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 79:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 80:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 81:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 82:  List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

High-End Server Market - Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc....

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market to grow at a...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics