Speed Queen Launches Dryer with Cycles for Pet Items

RIPON, Wis. , April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, a brand renowned for its commercial quality pedigree, is launching a new dryer with special cycles that will have pet owners rejoicing.

Speed Queen becomes the first laundry appliance brand to offer cycles designed specifically for pet hair removal and drying of pet items.

"Animals bring so much joy to our homes, mine included," said Cody Masluk, vice president and general manager of Speed Queen residential. "I'm so excited to launch these new dryers, with solutions developed by pet owners for pet owners, to the public."

True to its legendary commercial quality heritage Speed Queen put the pet hair removal cycles to the test at sites such as dog rescue and service animal organizations and a university veterinary clinic and the results have been exceptional.

"With 67 percent of United States households having at least one pet, Pet Plus™ cycles are making consumers' lives easier," Masluk said.

In addition to Pet Plus™ cycles such as Pet Hair Removal and Pet Items, Speed Queen's DR7 dryer now offers the convenience of steam options, including steam sanitize and steam refresh. A steam boost option will reduce wrinkles and pesky static for quality results. Steam options also are offered on the DR5 model; both models are ENERGY STAR® certified.

For more information about commercial quality Speed Queen products, visit https://speedqueen.com/2021dryers.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

SOURCE Speed Queen