Speed Queen Launches New Extended Warranty Program

RIPON, Wis., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, a brand already known for its industry-leading warranties, is launching a factory-backed extended warranty – Confidence Plus. The program enables purchasers of new Speed Queen products to extend their warranty an additional three years.

"Confidence Plus offers far more than just the peace of mind of an extended warranty period," said Cody Masluk, vice president and general manager of Speed Queen Consumer distribution. "What our consumers are getting is a truly premium experience backed by an iconic brand with more than 110 years in the laundry business."

With Confidence Plus, customers have the opportunity at the time of purchase to add three years onto the length of their Speed Queen product's warranty. The additional three years can take the warranty to as much as 10 years on some products, a groundbreaking span. As an extension of Speed Queen's other warranties, it includes parts and in-home labor, a major advantage compared to other manufacturer programs.

Confidence Plus will be offered at a suggested retail price of $299 per machine and delivers the ultimate in service by giving customers a priority contact number at the company, in the unlikely event their Speed Queen encounters an issue.

"We've heard about all the shortcomings of other third-party extended warranties," Masluk said. "Confidence Plus is backed and administered by Speed Queen, so customers can expect a process that is easy and focused wholly on their satisfaction. Our laundry equipment is a long-term investment, and this program provides added peace of mind that your washer and dryer will perform flawlessly for years to come," he added.

Speed Queen commercial laundry equipment is engineered and tested to deliver 25 years of service in the average household. To learn more about Speed Queen's range of products and find a dealer in your area, visit speedqueen.com.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

SOURCE Speed Queen

