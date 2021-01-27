Speed Queen Laundromat Plans Franchise Flagship Store

RIPON, Wis., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, announces the construction of its Chicago flagship store supporting its Speed Queen Laundromat franchise model.

The store, located it at 6808 West Grand Ave. on Chicago's northwest side, will open in Spring and offers 12,250 square feet of space, featuring washers with capacities ranging from a single load to 100 pounds and tumble dryers up to 45 pounds.

"While we have developed and perfected the Speed Queen Laundromat franchise over the last few years, it's truly the result of our more than a century of industry leadership," said Dan Bowe, general manager of North America franchising and retail operations for Speed Queen Laundromats. "As a Midwest company, it felt right to open our largest store in the Chicago area. This store certainly showcases to new investors the exceptional quality and aesthetics that are part of this model. It will change perceptions of what people think a laundromat looks like."

Speed Queen Laundromats feature cutting edge technology such as touchscreen controls , app-based payment and rewards programs for frequent customers. Fast, efficient washer-extractors and tumble dryers offer customer exceptional flexibility to tailor cycles, while getting them in and out in an hour, all in a clean, well-lit environment with vibrant colors.

Leveraging the brand's more than 110 years of industry experience and branding as well as off-site management technology , Speed Queen Laundromat franchises enable investors to tap into the average return on investment of 30 percent that vended laundries offer.

"As the leader in commercial laundry, nobody has more expertise to deliver a truly turn-key solution," Bowe said. "We are excited to be able offer this opportunity to investors who want to take advantage of the revenue potential of laundromats but with a more hands-off approach."

To learn more about Speed Queen Laundromat franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com .

About Speed Queen - Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. To accomplish this, the company offers Speed Queen Financial Services, which provides a continuum of stable, long-term capital solutions specifically for the laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries. To learn more, visit www.SpeedQueenCommercial.com .

