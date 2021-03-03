Speed Queen Recognized by the Women's Choice Award as a Brand Loved by Women across America

RIPON, Wis., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a national survey conducted by the Women's Choice Award, female consumers rated Speed Queen as the most recommended in its category of luxury washers and dryers. The Women's Choice Award has recognized Speed Queen for their exceptional customer recommendation rating, earning the brand the coveted 2021 Women's Choice Award®. This is the eighth-straight year Speed Queen has received the honor.

The exclusive set of products and services that earn the award have the honor of touting the Women's Choice Award designation, honoring their achievement as being the most recommended in its category for which female customers would recommend them to their family and friends. As recommendation ratings are the pinnacle for determining true brand loyalty and love - the Women's Choice Award is a powerful indicator of a brand's commitment to their customers. The Women's Choice Award seal also represents Speed Queen's commitment to empowering women to make the best consumer choices for themselves and their families.

"We are proud to accept this award on behalf of the thousands of employees in Wisconsin, who display an unwavering commitment to American quality building our Speed Queen washers and dryers," said Cody Masluk, vice president and general manager of Speed Queen consumer.

Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award says, "Today's marketplace is more cluttered than ever, yet women have less time than ever to sift through the saturated online options and store shelves. And with women on a constant hunt to identify the best brands for herself and her family, the Women's Choice Award serves as a trusted endorsement and visual beacon of empowerment, simplifying her choices. When consumers see that other women recommend a brand, through the Women's Choice Award seal, it provides an unparalleled level of trust and validation, putting her mind at ease- and that's priceless."

For more information about commercial quality Speed Queen products, visit speedqueen.com.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

SOURCE Speed Queen