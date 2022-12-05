SpeedBird Grows Aircraft Fleet by 40% in Q4

6 new aircraft will join SpeedBird's fleet to close out 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeedBird today announced the acquisition of 6 aircraft and the addition of a new fleet-type to SpeedBird's offerings. The aircraft added are 4 Cessna CJ3/3+s and 2 Bombardier Challenger 605s. This milestone is a major move for SpeedBird on its vision to be the symbol of excellence - and the only choice - for the customers seeking the best in private air travel.

"The prestigious Challenger 605 was an inevitable addition to our fleet," says Christopher Bull, CEO at SpeedBird. "Our customers have high expectations, and we intend to deliver aircraft with quality unmatched by anyone in our space".

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

The addition of 50 new Orlando, FL based jobs in 2022

Contractual maintenance relationships with nearby Textron Aviation

SpeedBird plans to continue fleet growth at the current pace through at least 2025. The next mission will be pilot, cabin attendant, and office staff hiring to support SpeedBird's growing fleet.

To learn more about SpeedBird's aircraft, click here www.flyspeedbird.com/our-fleet

About SpeedBird: Personal. Private. Authentic. From takeoff to touch down, SpeedBird offers a bespoke private air travel experience for the most discerning clients. SpeedBird's elevated experience provides clients with unrivaled comfort and speed, including a wide selection of luxury private aircraft available on demand, best-in-class ground and in-flight services, and an unwavering commitment to safety as its number one priority. Based in Orlando, Fla. with access to destinations around the country, SpeedBird is founded by aviation experts and a high-caliber team of pilots and professionals to ensure a seamless travel experience.

