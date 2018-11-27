Speedcast Announces Cybersecurity As A Service

SYDNEY, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced its new Cybersecurity as a Service solution, a combination of best-in-class applications and services to protect customers against growing cyber threats. The solution aims to protect customers from cyber risks by defending customers' assets, detecting and monitoring threats, and mitigating cyberattacks.

Cyberattacks can lead to business disruption, financial loss, damage to reputation, damage to goods and environment, incident response cost, fines and legal issues. The rapid increase in ransomware and malware attacks globally has led to an increase in cybersecurity regulatory requirements from organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO).

Cybersecurity as a Service combines a unified threat management system and end-point protection, ensuring our customers' remote sites are operating securely, allowing personnel to focus on supporting the company's critical operations. Speedcast's Security Operations Center (SOC) proactively monitors the protection level of customer sites, provides alerts and reports, and protects against malicious threats. Cybersecurity as a Service can be operated from remote sites or vessels and runs on Speedcast's integrated communication platforms SIGMA Gateway and SIGMA Gateway Xtreme.

"Companies are undergoing digital transformation and implementing automation across all levels of their organizations," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing & Business Development, Speedcast. "Our Cybersecurity as a Service solution provides advanced cybersecurity applications and best-in-class services, enabling our customers to proactively control cyber threats. This solution underscores our focus on extending our product portfolio to deliver applications and services that bring value to our customers."

In addition, Speedcast's products and services are compliant with standards and recommendations provided by ISO (International Standard Organization), IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission), IACS (Information Sharing and Analysis Center) and International Maritime Organization (IMO).

