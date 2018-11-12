Speedcast Begins Installation and Commissioning Phase of a Multi-Million Dollar Telecom Systems Integration Solution for Eastern Mediterranean Gas Platform

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company has completed factory acceptance testing and has begun the installation phase of a long-term, multi-solution telecommunication systems integration project for a natural gas platform set to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean by one of its leading offshore energy customers.

This project, awarded to Speedcast by Noble Energy in late 2017, will generate several million in revenue for the company. The scope of work integrates a variety of communications systems, including: telecommunications cabinets, company LAN, Wi-Fi, VoIP, CCTV, Structured cabling, crane/marine/company radio systems, 4G/LTE, IPTV, weather observation system and emergency satellite phones.

"We are proud to continue growing our footprint and demonstrating our strength in engineering and telecom systems integrations," says Terry Babin, Speedcast's Global Director of Systems Integration. "This project is a great example of the breadth of capabilities our team can execute, from initial requirements gathering, to a custom design based on specific RFP details, and now timely and cost-effective implementation. We look forward to helping Noble Energy with our continued 24x7 support once the solution has been fully installed and the platform is operational."

In addition to being the world's leading VSAT services provider, Speedcast offers robust telecoms systems integration services for large integration projects onshore and offshore. Speedcast's technical staff of engineers can design, build and deliver fully custom solutions that seamlessly integrate connectivity services with a variety of networking, security, communications and IoT systems, and are skilled in research studies, front-end engineering design, and full testing and verification services.

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

