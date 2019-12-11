Speedcast Delivers Connectivity to Mining Site in Western Australia for Leading Iron Ore Producer

SYDNEY, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, remote communication and IT solutions, has completed installation and commissioning of connectivity services for a leading iron ore producer in remote Western Australia. The 130Mbps service meets the site's increasing requirement for data connectivity to optimize mining operations and support crew welfare at the +300-worker site.

The low latency satellite service provides a new level of operational efficiencies as well as giving crew access to streaming services. The installation at the mining site required motorized antennas capable of tracking two satellites as they cross from horizon to horizon and handing off service between them to maintain uninterrupted connectivity.

"The connectivity demands of mining are increasing fast as companies use information technology to increase their productivity," said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, Speedcast. "High-quality connectivity also makes life at the mine a lot less challenging for the hardworking people onsite. Speedcast views mining as a key growth segment and is proud to be contributing to the success of one of Australia's leading producers by delivering these low latency 'fibre-in-the-sky' services."

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

