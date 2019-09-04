Speedcast Enhances Stena Drilling Communications Solution with Addition of Crew Wi-Fi

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that the company has been awarded a contract to add Crew Wi-Fi to their fully-managed communications services onboard Stena Drilling's global fleet.

Stena Drilling is one of the world's leading drilling contractors and has been a valued customer of Speedcast for years. Speedcast manages Stena's global remote communications across their fleet of four drill ships and two semi-submersible rigs, and will now be adding Crew Wi-Fi to all assets following a successful pilot on a drillship currently operating in Guyana.

Speedcast Crew Wi-Fi provides Stena's onboard personnel with fast and reliable internet access to communicate with family and friends, browse the web, engage on social media platforms and stream content, with personnel paying with credit card or PayPal through a self-service portal. Crew members can purchase vouchers, add credits or change plans as they wish by accessing the self-service portal and a direct billing gateway from their personal devices. Speedcast Crew Wi-Fi provides customers with a simple internet option for crew without the burden of administrating or managing the service, letting customers' networking and IT teams focus on their business.

"Speedcast strives to provide our customers with complete communications and IT solutions that go beyond just standard VSAT connectivity, and we are proud to add reliable Crew Wi-Fi to the services we provide to Stena," says Keith Johnson, Speedcast's EVP of Energy. "This is a convenient and cost-effective solution which removes the need for Stena personnel to manage administration and payment plans, and allows them to focus on critical business operations. We are seeing this type of out-sourced solution gaining momentum in the market."

For more information about Speedcast's Crew Wi-Fi solution and global capabilities in the Energy sector, please visit www.speedcast.com.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com .

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Peggy Stalhut

Speedcast International Ltd

Peggy.Stalhut@Speedcast.com

+1 631-893-9778

SOURCE Speedcast International Limited

Related Links

http://speedcast.com

