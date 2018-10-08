Speedcast Expands Services Around the Globe for Schlumberger

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company has been awarded multi-year contracts in multiple countries to enhance existing global services for Schlumberger, the world's leading oilfield services provider.

The newest improvements include equipment and network upgrades leveraging the latest in modem and terminal technologies in countries such as Pakistan, China, Australia and New Zealand, adding to an extensive list of global network enhancements awarded earlier in 2018 by this customer. Technology upgrades for sites in Latin America as well as secure network upgrades and new services commissioned in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa further demonstrate the strength of the global partnership between the two companies, which have been working together for over 10 years in the most challenging remote and harsh environments.

"We take great pride in consistently offering enhancements and expansions to the services we provide for Schlumberger," says Keith Johnson, Speedcast's EVP of Energy. "We strive to keep all of our customers at the cutting-edge of available technologies and services that improve and simplify their critical operations in remote environments anywhere in the world. We are delighted that Schlumberger leverages our scale to maximize their operational efficiencies across the globe for a wide variety of connectivity solutions, from equipment rentals to secure, fully-managed networks."

Speedcast holds a leadership position as the largest, most trusted communications and IT solutions provider for the Energy market with more than 30 years' experience serving customers both onshore and offshore. Speedcast leverages the most robust global network in the mobile satellite industry to develop solutions for critical applications anywhere in the world. The company's extensive infrastructure promotes flexibility and operational efficiency, allowing customers to scale their networks to current requirements and business needs while receiving world-class 24/7 support.

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

