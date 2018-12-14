Speedcast Extends Relationship with Global Energy Supermajor in Brazil

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that its Brazilian entity SC Caprock has extended its relationship with one of its leading global Energy customers, with a new multi-year contract extension to provide high-throughput satellite communications onboard an FPSO offshore near Rio de Janeiro.

Speedcast serves this customer on a global scale, and the two companies have been partners in Brazil onboard this FPSO for over 5 years. The contract extension increases the throughput onboard and provides the option for new enhanced equipment installation as needed for maximized network efficiency.

"This customer is one of our most valued customers around the world and we are proud to extend our relationship with this leading operator in Brazil," said Andre Gustavo Sant Anna, SC Caprock's Brazil Country Manager. "This FPSO and deepwater field will be a significant project in Brazil for years to come as investment in the region continues to grow. We look forward to working closely with this customer to implement the enhanced service to meet their immediate needs, while continuously improving connectivity infrastructure to deliver the best communication solution possible."

"Speedcast is the service provider best equipped to meet the expected recovery and growth in Brazil, along with meeting the changing technology demands our customers expect. These long-term and strategic customer relationships allow us to provide enhanced services and new technologies to meet their growing demands, including IT outsourcing, IoT, video surveillance/streaming and related analytics technology. They will become the standard for our customers as digitalization gains momentum," said Keith Johnson, COO and EVP of Energy for Speedcast.

SC Caprock, the Brazilian entity of Speedcast International, has been operating in the region for over 15 years and is a leading provider of communications and IT solutions both onshore and offshore for customers in Energy, Maritime, Mining and Enterprise markets. For more information about our capabilities in Brazil, please contact marketing@speedcast.com.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

