Speedcast Launches the Cobham SAILOR 800 HP for Maritime and Offshore Customers

OSLO, Norway, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, has successfully included the new, innovative Cobham 800 HP VSAT terminal as part of their Maritime and Offshore VSAT portfolio. To celebrate this exclusive new terminal launch, Speedcast is introducing a new Cobham dual system promotion for commercial maritime vessels, adventure cruise ships, and offshore supply vessels.

Cobham's new SAILOR 800 HP provides equal or higher throughput as many leading 100cm wide terminals with a smaller onboard footprint and three times the power as the previous 80cm antenna. The new SAILOR 800 HP offers higher speeds across Speedcast's global Ku-band network and is ideal for customers where onboard space is limited but where there is a demand for high speed connectivity.

"We are excited to be among the first in the Maritime market to launch this new, high power antenna," said Athina Vezyri, Executive Vice President, Maritime, Speedcast. "Customers can see the clear performance and size advantages that come with Cobham SAILOR 800 HP and the benefit of our new combined system promotion."

"Speedcast is an exceptional partner for us across our entire product range, especially SAILOR VSAT, which serves as a benchmark for performance and reliability," said Christian Kock, VP Maritime at Cobham SATCOM. "This joint launch of the SAILOR 800 HP combined with the SAILOR 4300 L-band as a companion device demonstrates our commitment to delivering positive business outcomes for our partners as well as end users."

With the new Speedcast unique Cobham SAILOR 800 HP dual system promotion, Speedcast customers can enjoy a low introductory price when they combine the SAILOR 800 HP antenna with the SAILOR 4300 Iridium Certus terminal as a companion to VSAT to ensure continuous high speed global connectivity.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

