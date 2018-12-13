Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team with Chief Operating Officer Appointment

SYDNEY, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that Sebastien Lehnherr is joining the company as Chief Operating Officer. Lehnherr previously held numerous operational leadership roles at Schlumberger, the world's leading oilfield services company. At Schlumberger, Lehnherr was responsible for delivering global communications and information technology infrastructure and services including to some of the most remote and harsh places on earth, supporting critical business workflows and software applications for the company. Most recently Lehnherr oversaw cybersecurity for Schlumberger worldwide as Chief Information Security Officer.

As Speedcast COO, Aberdeen-based Lehnherr will assume global responsibility over the organization delivering customer support, network operations, field engineering, capacity management, service implementation, as well as programs and projects management. Lehnherr is taking over from Keith Johnson in this role, as Johnson previously held a dual role as EVP of the Energy Division and COO. Johnson will now focus 100% on the Energy sector as we see the sector recovering and are expecting healthy revenue growth in 2019.

"The Operations function is critical to our ability to deliver the experience our customers demand," said Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. "We are very excited to see such a strong leader now part of the Speedcast team and Sebastien will also play a significant role in enabling Speedcast's growth into applications and IT solutions. I would also like to thank Keith for the amazing work he has done running both our Operations and our Energy groups over the last year."

"I am very excited to join Speedcast during this time of rapid growth in a context where global communications and services are at the core of any enterprise digital journey. Speedcast is changing the way enterprises look at remote communications providers and, given my leadership experience and background in digital capabilities such as cloud, IoT, and cybersecurity, I am looking forward to helping deliver the company's vision and growth including in new service areas," said Lehnherr.

Lehnherr has built his career on information technology operations, services, engineering, as well as strategic and transformational initiatives. His work has taken him from Paris to Milan, Dubai, London, Houston and now Aberdeen.

