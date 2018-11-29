Speedcast Wins Contract to Deliver VSAT Services to Production and Drilling Platform Fleet in Asia Pacific

SYDNEY, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a new multi-year contract valued at over US$10 million from one of the region's top multinational operators to deliver fully-managed VSAT communications to a fleet of oil and gas platforms and vessels across Asia.

This customer required a communications solution that could be delivered across its production platforms, drilling rigs and FPSOs in multiple countries, with unique requirements on each asset. Speedcast was awarded the contract for new business to deliver fully-managed VSAT onboard its offshore assets, replacing the incumbent. This solution leverages C-Band advanced VSAT on multiple satellites for highly-redundant coverage and a dedicated SCPC network to ensure security, reliability and network efficiency on each asset.

"The commissioning of our services for these new assets is a testament to the trust we have built with this customer by delivering on their needs in Malaysia and other locations in Africa, while growing the relationship into a more strategic partnership," said Keith Johnson, Speedcast's COO and EVP of Energy. "As one of the Asia Pacific region's top rated fully-managed integrators for the oil and gas market, many drilling companies and operators rely on Speedcast to keep daily operations and revenue-generating activities constantly running. We are thankful that our customer has expanded our relationship and trusts us to serve their fleet of offshore assets in multiple countries."

For more information about our capabilities in Asia, please contact marketing@speedcast.com.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2018 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Vice President, Global Marketing

Speedcast International Ltd

ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com

+1-832-668-2634

SOURCE Speedcast International Limited

Related Links

http://www.speedcast.com

