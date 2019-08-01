Speedcast Wins Multi-Year Contract with Sasol for Fully-Managed Communications Solutions and IT Support in Mozambique

MAPUTO, Mozambique, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that the company has been awarded a new multi-year contract to provide communications and onsite IT support services at four operations camps for Sasol's oil & gas exploration and well delivery camps operating in Mozambique.

This contract marks Speedcast's first project for this South African-based customer and the sixth project in Mozambique, where Speedcast was the first to market in the establishment of a local entity, Speedcast Mozambique Lda. Under this entity, Speedcast will deliver a wide range of fully-managed services to Sasol's four base camps housing crew working on exploration and well delivery projects in-country. The solution is set up to account for potential harsh weather with C-band VSAT connectivity as well as terrestrial fiber optic backhaul, satellite phones and a terrestrial radio infrastructure including mobile data backup and portable radio over IP using Inmarsat BGAN. Value-added solutions include internal and external voice services, Wi-Fi and crew welfare communications to each site. Speedcast will provide 24/7 onsite IT support managing internet, firewalls, document storage, printing, VoIP and teleconferencing.

"Sasol has made a large investment in exploration in Mozambique, and we are proud to be the provider selected to support their critical operations and IT services in-country," says Keith Johnson, Speedcast's EVP of Energy. "We were referred to this customer by another one of our long-standing global Energy customers, which is truly an honor and a reflection of the quality of service our customers experience working with the Speedcast team. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding partnership and strive to bring the best available networks and technology solutions to Sasol, to maximize their investment in this growing region."

The first camp will be completed and commissioned in November 2019, followed by additional sites in 2020. Additional services will be commissioned as the project scope progresses.

For more information about Speedcast's global capabilities in the Energy sector, please visit www.speedcast.com.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Vice President, Global Marketing

Speedcast International Ltd

ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com

+1-832-668-2634

SOURCE Speedcast International Limited

Related Links

http://www.speedcast.com

