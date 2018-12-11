SpeedETab Certifies Epson TM-m30 POS Receipt Printer for its Mobile Ordering and Payment Platform

SpeedETab provides APIs, white label apps, and a marketplace app that allow businesses to easily offer mobile-order-ahead-and-pay. The platform integrates with Epson's TM-m30 receipt printer to easily print tickets for mobile orders directly from its iPad POS. As orders are received and approved by the business, Epson printers seamlessly print tickets with customer order information to allow the staff to take orders efficiently and easily, creating a better overall guest experience.

Press Coffee, an award-winning coffee roastery, uses the bundled solution in each of their six full-service cafes. When a customer places an order via the Press Coffee app, powered by SpeedETab, the order is received by the store on their SpeedETab POS. Once staff at the store approve that order, it is seamlessly printed via Bluetooth to an Epson TM-m30, which tells the staff who the customer is and what they've ordered so they know what to make.

"SpeedETab and Epson have given us a streamlined mobile ordering solution," said Press Coffee Co-Owner Jason Kyle. "Orders are printed directly to the kitchen and barista stations and become part of the regular flow of service. Epson's compact printer size is also a plus. It fits right into our store layout. The app is a convenient way for our guests on-the-go to get the same quality and service they expect from Press as they would from ordering at the counter."

"SpeedETab is continuously focused on providing simple, yet powerful, solutions to help businesses leverage mobile ordering and mobile payments to drive revenue and create a better guest experience," said Adam Garfield, CEO at SpeedETab. "Partnering with Epson furthers this mission by bringing reliable and simple printing of mobile orders to our clientele so they can focus on their core business of serving a great product to happy customers. Every day, SpeedETab customers rely on Epson printers to print thousands of customer orders."

SpeedETab selected Epson's TM-m30 for its small footprint, allowing restaurants and kitchens to easily place the printer anywhere, and for its Bluetooth capabilities, enabling it to be easily paired with the SpeedETab mobile order POS. In addition, SpeedETab chose the TM-m30 for its reliability and ability to withstand wear and tear from different restaurant environments and for the ease in which it can be installed and maintained.

"At Epson, we know that a large part of our success is thanks to strong partnerships with innovative companies like SpeedETab," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson America, Inc. "Everybody is using mobile apps on their phones these days and they want things quicker and easier. Through our joint solution with SpeedETab, we are able to simplify the ordering and payment process, resulting in increased efficiency and revenue for our merchants."

About SpeedETab

SpeedETab is an industry leader in native mobile ordering, mobile payment, and analytic solutions for the restaurant industry. Since 2015, SpeedETab has powered mobile solutions for over 600 clients across the United States and Latin America. Based in Miami, FL, SpeedETab helps businesses across the world increase revenue, improve the guest experience, and strengthen brand equity through the use of its mobile ordering platform and services. www.speedetab.com

About Epson

Epson (OTC-PINK:SEKEY) is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).

