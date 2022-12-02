SPEEDtubeTV Is Actively Seeking New Automotive Content Creators and Talent

One Word…One Place for all Your Favorite Classic Automotive and Motorsports TV Shows Along with New Content Provided by the Best Creators in the World

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you a car guy or gal with an interesting story? SPEEDtubeTV (SpeedtubeTV - YouTube), a reawakening of classic automotive and motorsports TV shows once followed by millions of enthusiasts on Speed channel, and new content sure to please all speed demons and fanatics alike, is actively seeking new content creators and talent to feature in new programming.

Whether you're a prolific producer, a bespoke builder, a raucous racer, or discerning designer, SPEEDtubeTV wants you for upcoming shows, and they are open to meeting with prospects at this year's Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show, December 8-10.

"We are on the lookout for fun, unique and creative automotive talent," said Brian Bossone, Founder of Boss One Media, SPEEDtubeTV's parent company. "We know this industry is full of individuals with compelling stories, and we want to be the ones to tell them."

Think you got what it takes to be the next SPEEDtubeTV star? Simply stop by booth #7192 at PRI, sponsored by INSPEX, the world's first vehicle inspection app, and ask for Bossone or Ray Iddings, Executive Producer and Head of Content. They want to talk with you!

Also, don't miss out on some drag race royalty with autograph signings by:

Six-Time Top Fuel World Champ Clay Millican ( Dec. 8 , 3 p.m. ),

, ), Three-time NHRA Top Fuel Champ Larry Dixon ( Dec. 9 , 11 a.m. )

, ) Three-Time NHRA Top Fuel Champ Antron Brown ( Dec. 9 , 3:30 p.m. )

All programming on SPEEDtubeTV's YouTube channel is free of charge. New episodes of their popular automotive programming are added every Tuesday and Thursday and new shows are added and updated on a consistent basis. For more information, please visit www.SPEEDTubetv.com.

(Boss One Media LLC. and SPEEDtubeTV.com™ are not affiliated with Speed Channel, FOX TV, or any of their networks)

