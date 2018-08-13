S.Pellegrino® Introduces Sleek and Stylish Cans

"The iconic S.Pellegrino bottle and famed sparkling mineral water have long been a staple on dining tables worldwide. Now with our new cans, we offer a whole new way to enjoy the signature taste of S.Pellegrino, wherever you enjoy food," states Danit Eisdorfer, Group Manager for S.Pellegrino. "With the addition of S.Pellegrino in sleek, modern cans, any meal occasion can be transformed into something special."

S.Pellegrino honors a rich legacy of elevating any dining experience into an unforgettable tasteful moment. Today, that experience is reflected in the brand's "Enhance Your Moments" campaign and its digital Taste Guide platform developed in partnership with bon appetit magazine. S.Pellegrino Taste Guide offers insight into some of the most delicious culinary destinations, featuring content from acclaimed chefs Daniela Soto-Innes of New York's ATLA and Cosme, and Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer of Los Angeles-based Kismet.

S.Pellegrino cans will be available nationwide starting in late August 2018 and for home and office delivery through ReadyRefreshSM by Nestlé® in select markets. Product will be available in convenient 8-can fridge packs and single-serve format for on-the-go consumption. (SRP: $6.99 for 8-can 330mL fridge pack).

For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or follow us on Instagram @sanpellegrino_us, with #TastefulMoments.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling natural mineral water. The mineral water flows naturally from a thermal spring near Bergamo (Lombard), Italy. S.Pellegrino has unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to memorable dining experiences. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary events, such as World's 50 Best Restaurants, Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Bocuse d'Or, and The James Beard Foundation Awards.

