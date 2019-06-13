Spelling Bee Challenge: NBA China's Official Partner Master Kong Challenges Sports Fans in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the end of the American NBA season, Master Kong, a leading Chinese food and beverage producer and distributor, took to the streets of L.A this week to meet with NBA fans and raise brand awareness. NBA fans were invited to try to spell the full name of 2018-2019 NBA MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although most fans failed to spell his full name, they were asked to taste Master Kong's signature "refreshing" and "pretty good" Iced Tea beverage.

Cool down after the game with Master Kong's Iced Tea

Master Kong has been an official partner of NBA China since 2015 and is quickly becoming synonymous with the sport as it's signature Iced Tea becomes the beverage of choice among young sports fans.

Master Kong's partnership with NBA China has led to the launch of several marketing activities featuring NBA games and players. In 2017, the company designed limited edition NBA Star Bottles, invited NBA stars to Shanghai Songjiang University Town to promote basketball in Chinese schools and built the first NBA Championship Shop with chain convenience store Family Mart in 2018. During the 2019 NBA Finals, Master Kong Ice Tea celebrated the end of the NBA finals with Chinese fast food chain Dicos with the launch of an NBA Championship Store in Shanghai and even hosted an NBA Finals watching party with a Kyle Kuzma's meet-and-greet.

The Spelling Bee Challenge 'Street Interview of American NBA fans' video can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHToFEh-NNk&feature=youtu.be.

About Master Kong

Master Kong, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1996, is a leading brand specializing in the production and distribution of beverages and instant food products in China. The Company is a market leader in instant noodles, ready-to-drink teas and egg rolls and is one of the most recognizable brands in China. The Group aims to become "The largest Chinese Instant Food & Beverage maker in the World".

