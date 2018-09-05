Spelman College Jumps 10 Places on U.S. News' List of Best National Liberal Arts Colleges, Included on Most Innovative List and Remains No. 1 HBCU

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spelman College made significant gains on the 2019 U.S. News & World Report's list of college rankings. The College jumped 10 places to No. 51 on the list of the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges, tying with Agnes Scott, Dickinson and Rhodes colleges, as well as Furman University.

Spelman was also listed as the No. 1 HBCU for the 12th year in a row and was included on the list of the nation's most innovative liberal arts colleges.

"The entire Spelman community is proud of U.S. News & World Report's recognition of our ability to provide Spelman students with the skills and experiences they need to be successful in this 21st century environment," said Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D. "The recognition of our innovativeness comes at a time when we are developing an Innovation curriculum. The academic initiative is being led by the co-directors of our Innovation Lab, Jerry Volcy, Ph.D., the Brown-Simmons Professor of Computer Science, and DeAngela Duff, associate professor in the Department of Art and Visual Culture, as well as Topper Carew, Ph.D., who is serving as an advisor from the MIT Media Lab.

"To date, more than 200 faculty and student projects have been developed in our Innovation Lab, which will be the core of Spelman's new academic building, the Center for Innovation and the Arts, that is currently under development."

Spelman was also recognized by U.S. News as an institution noted for programs in study abroad and the first-year experience.

About Spelman College



Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a leading liberal arts college widely recognized as the global leader in the education of women of African descent. Located in Atlanta, the College's picturesque campus is home to 2,100 students. Spelman is the country's leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.D.s in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The College's status is confirmed by U.S. News and World Report, which ranked Spelman No. 51 among all liberal arts colleges and No. 1 among historically Black colleges and universities. The Wall Street Journal ranked the College No. 3, nationally, in terms of student satisfaction. Outstanding alumnae include Children's Defense Fund Founder Marian Wright Edelman, Starbucks Group President and COO Rosalind Brewer, former Acting Surgeon General and Spelman's first alumna President Audrey Forbes Manley, global bioinformatics geneticist Janina Jeff and author Pearl Cleage. For more information, visit www.spelman.edu.

Twitter:@SpelmanMedia





SOURCE Spelman College

Related Links

http://www.spelman.edu

