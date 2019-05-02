Spence Law Firm: New Partner Jason A. Neville Wins Big

JACKSON, Wyo., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a major win in a multimillion-dollar breach of contract dispute, attorney Jason A. Neville has extraordinary momentum as the newest partner at The Spence Law Firm.

A Wyoming state district court recently awarded Mr. Neville's client, APMTG Helium, LLC, more than $35.19 million following a two-week breach of contract trial related to non-delivery of helium. APMTG prevailed against defendants Denbury Onshore, LLC and Denbury Resources, Inc. after alleging non-delivery of helium volumes under a helium supply contract.

APMTG was represented at trial by Mr. Neville and co-counsel Amy M. Iberlin of Williams Porter, Day & Neville, P.C.

Mr. Neville, of The Spence Law Firm's Casper office, said, "I am very pleased with the trial result. My client was being pushed around by big oil. But they wouldn't stand for it and fought back." About joining The Spence Law Firm, Jason said, "I am so happy and proud to be a part of this firm with its storied legacy of fighting for people against the powerful."

The case is APMTG Helium, LLC vs. Denbury Onshore, LLC, and Denbury Resources Inc., Civil No. 8272 in the District Court of the Ninth Judicial District, Sublette County, Wyoming.

Spence Partner Mel Orchard said, "Jason and his co-counsel worked hard and we're very proud of their win. This result in such a complicated big damages case is one of the many reasons we are excited about Jason joining our team of trial lawyers. We are proud he is with us and look forward fighting alongside him on behalf of our clients."

Mr. Neville's varied trial experience spans complex medical negligence, carbon monoxide injuries, insurance bad faith, oil field accidents, traumatic brain injuries, and high-stakes corporate disputes. He continues to accept select corporate cases on behalf of small companies unfairly stifled and bullied by big business.

