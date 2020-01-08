Spencer Stuart Acquires Cambria Consulting

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired Cambria Consulting, which specializes in individual and team development.

Founded in 1985 and based in Boston, MA, Cambria Consulting's capabilities include coaching, executive assessment, competency modeling, role profiling, leadership development and leadership team effectiveness.

Cambria Consulting's offerings complement Spencer Stuart's growing set of Leadership Advisory Services, which include executive assessment & development, coaching, CEO succession, team effectiveness, culture shaping, board effectiveness and the people side of merger integration, as well as those of Kincentric. Spencer Stuart acquired several businesses from Aon in July 2019, with capabilities including culture & engagement, leadership assessment & development and HR & talent advisory, and rebranded the businesses as Kincentric.

"Cambria Consulting has an outstanding team and suite of offerings, and we are pleased to welcome them to Spencer Stuart," said Patrick Hynes, global leader for Leadership Advisor Services at Spencer Stuart. "This acquisition reflects our belief in the critical role of development in enabling leaders to create their desired impact. Cambria's focus on talent strategy, with a network of more than 150 coaches, is a great match for our existing leadership development solutions and will help enable us to scale our efforts to advise leaders more effectively."

"We are delighted that Cambria Consulting is joining the Spencer Stuart family. Our firms' cultures and values are strongly aligned, and we share deep expertise in people and leadership solutions. We look forward to linking Cambria's individual and team coaching and development capabilities with Spencer Stuart's leadership advisory solutions to meet a broader spectrum of client needs," said Ellen Kumata, managing partner for Cambria Consulting.

This business will operate as a distinct unit. It will retain its brand and be known as Cambria Consulting, a Spencer Stuart Company.

About Spencer Stuart

At Spencer Stuart, we know how much leadership matters. We are trusted by organizations around the world to help them make the senior-level leadership decisions that have a lasting impact on their enterprises. Through our executive search, board and leadership advisory services, we help build and enhance high-performing teams for select clients ranging from major multinationals to emerging companies to nonprofit institutions.

Privately held since 1956, we focus on delivering knowledge, insight and results through the collaborative efforts of a team of experts — now spanning more than 60 offices, over 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart to help address their evolving leadership needs in areas such as senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, in-depth senior management assessment and many other facets of organizational effectiveness. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

About Cambria Consulting

Cambria was founded in 1985 by a small group of senior consultants with advanced degrees in economics, business administration, and behavioral science. The beginnings of our consulting practice were inspired by the work of Harvard professor David C. McClelland, originator of job competency assessment technology. Cambria has helped develop and implement competency-based human resource management processes for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations.

Our business-centered approach results in more effective talent development through rapid implementation of customized programs and solutions that support strategy execution. With a worldwide network of consultants and partners, Cambria works to accelerate the development of individuals and teams — from executives to front-line employees — helping them reach higher levels of performance. For more information on Cambria Consulting, please visit www.cambriaconsulting.com.

