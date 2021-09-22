Spend Halloween at The Sweetest Place on Earth - Living Out Unique Chocolate Experiences as Seen on Food Network

Officially announced last month by Food Network , Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark is a new four-episode series featuring skilled pastry chefs who enter Hersheypark after dark to create mind-bending chocolate showpieces to compete for a year's supply of Hershey's candy, a Hersheypark vacation and a $10,000 cash prize. Host Sunny Anderson challenges contestants to take chocolate creations to the next level, using Hershey favorites such as Reese's Pieces and TWIZZLERS Twists within Hershey's largest candy store, Chocolate World while riding coasters and completing challenges in Hersheypark. And once the clock runs out, judges Ralph Attanasia and Maneet Chauhan determine which contestant masterfully molded their favorite Hershey treats into a true work of art, crowning a champion at the end of each episode.

"Showcasing the best of what Hershey, Pa. has to offer – from Hershey's Chocolate World to Hersheypark – on Food Network has been a unique special experience that only Hershey can provide. The most exciting part is that people can actually experience their favorite parts of the show in real life, right here in Hershey, Pa.," said Suzanne Jones, Vice President, The Hershey Experience. "Join us this Halloween to have your own "chocolate meltdown," ride rides after dark, trick or treat and most importantly, enjoy your favorite Halloween treats right where they originated."

"Teaming up with Food Network to bring Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark to life in The Sweetest Place on Earth was an absolute treat!" said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager of Hersheypark. "We love that the show will showcase amazing chocolate creations and the unbelievable "only in Hershey" rides and experiences awaiting all those who visit Hershey, Pa., where fun meets chocolate!"

As one of the top Halloween destinations in the country, Hershey, Pa. is offering something for everyone, both on and off the screen! Here are a few things happening at The Sweetest Place on Earth this Halloween season:

Halloween in Hershey, Pa.

Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey After Dark S'mores & Melted Hot Chocolate: Visit Hershey's Chocolate World attraction for a giveaway 1 of an epically crafted s'more and cup of melted hot chocolate - inspired by experiences from the show, for a limited time, beginning Friday, September 24 *.

Visit attraction for a giveaway of an epically crafted s'more and cup of melted hot chocolate - inspired by experiences from the show, for a limited time, beginning *. "Live on Set!" Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark Photo Opportunity : Visit Hershey's Chocolate World attraction and snap your picture behind an exact replica of the set from Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark . Make sure to share it on social with #HersheysAfterDark #Chocolate World.

: Visit attraction and snap your picture behind an exact replica of the set from . Make sure to share it on social with #HersheysAfterDark #Chocolate World. Hersheypark In the Dark : Experience your favorite Hersheypark coasters and dozens of family friendly rides this Halloween with special "in the dark" experiences every weekend from October 15 to 31 .

Experience your favorite coasters and dozens of family friendly rides this Halloween with special "in the dark" experiences every weekend from . Trick or Treat in Hershey : Enjoy 13 sweet stops along the Trick or Treat Trail that winds from Hershey's Chocolate World to The Boardwalk At Hersheypark . Children 12 and under are invited to visit each stop once for sweet treats - costumes are welcome!

Enjoy 13 sweet stops along the Trick or Treat Trail that winds from to . Children 12 and under are invited to visit each stop once for sweet treats - costumes are welcome! Reese's Candy Converter: After making a splash in 2018, the Reese's Candy Converter has found its home in Hershey, Pa. Make your peanut butter and chocolate dreams come true this year by "converting" your Halloween candy at Hershey's Chocolate World , every weekend from October 15 to 31 .

After making a splash in 2018, the Candy Converter has found its home in Make your peanut butter and chocolate dreams come true this year by "converting" your Halloween candy at , every weekend from . Visit Hersheypark and Hershey's Chocolate World online for more information and to find out what else is in store this Halloween!

"Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark combines two of my all-time passions, going to amusement parks and creating art with food," added host, Sunny Anderson. "I cannot wait to share these amazing chocolate displays with viewers, featuring some of the most talented pastry chefs on the planet."

And if you didn't get to try the latest products from Hershey last year, make sure that Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins Snack Size, Reese's Franken-Cup Peanut Butter Cups, KIT KAT® Witch's Brew, Hershey's Kisses Vampire Chocolates, Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Fangs are in your candy bag this Halloween season!

