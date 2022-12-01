SpendEdge: Global Sorghum Procurement Report with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends

Dec 01, 2022, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sorghum market is estimated to expand by USD 2.27 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period. To understand more about this market, follow this link.
www.spendedge.com/sample-report/sorghum-procurement-market-intelligence-report
Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across Industries
The report provides a detailed insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies concerning innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings while sourcing for Sorghum requirements.
The report provides insights on the following information:
- Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
- The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
- Supply chain margins and pricing models
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Market favorability index for suppliers
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
Detect blind spots in your revenue decisions by analyzing interconnected unknowns around the "Sorghum Market."
|
Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022 - 2026
|
Forecast units
|
USD Billion
|
Geographies covered
|
North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC
|
Leading Sorghum suppliers
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., and Bayer AG
|
Top Pricing Models
|
Volume-based pricing model, Market-based pricing model, and Cost-plus pricing model
www.spendedge.com/sample-report/sorghum-procurement-market-intelligence-report
Best Selling Procurement Research Report:
- Wireline Logging Services - Forecast and Analysis: The Sorghum will grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Asset Recovery Services Category Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, and geographical presence.
- Data Feed Management- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global data feed management service's spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information are available individually for North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Sorghum Market requirements following questions:
- Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
- Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
- Which supplier selection criteria are relevant?
- What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?
To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries.
