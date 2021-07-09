SpendEdge Predicts The DC Power Cables Market will register an incremental spend of about USD 33 billion by 2024

Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants. Therefore, it is extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for dc power cables with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

Key benefits to buying this report:

What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers?

What are the constraints on category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market?

In addition to helping buyers in identifying the strategic goals and initiatives for category management, the report will also help create the necessary support structure to facilitate implementation. This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining category management practices and provides detailed answers on:

The strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for DC power cables category

DC power cables procurement market best practices to promote in my supply chain

www.spendedge.com/report/dc-power-cables--procurement-market-intelligence-report

Some of the top DC Power Cables suppliers listed in this report:

This DC Power Cables procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

NKT A/S

Prysmian Group

Nexans SA

Borouge Pte. Ltd.

Southwire Company LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis : The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025 . This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.

The communication software will grow at a . This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers. Security Software Sourcing and Procurement Report : Security Software Procurement prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

Security Software Procurement prices will and suppliers will have a moderate in this market. Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge

Related Links

https://procurement.spendedge.com/?utm_source=PRnewswire&utm_medium=Pressrelease&utm_campaign=T10_Week27_rfs6&utm_content=IRCMSTR21780

