SpendEdge Predicts The DC Power Cables Market will register an incremental spend of about USD 33 billion by 2024
Jul 09, 2021, 15:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The report identifies NKT A/S, Prysmian Group, and Nexans SA among the top most important suppliers for DC power cables procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 6.32%. Therefore the price of DC power cables will increase by 6%-8% during the forecast period.
Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants. Therefore, it is extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for dc power cables with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.
In addition to helping buyers in identifying the strategic goals and initiatives for category management, the report will also help create the necessary support structure to facilitate implementation. This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining category management practices and provides detailed answers on:
- The strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for DC power cables category
- DC power cables procurement market best practices to promote in my supply chain
www.spendedge.com/report/dc-power-cables--procurement-market-intelligence-report
Some of the top DC Power Cables suppliers listed in this report:
This DC Power Cables procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- NKT A/S
- Prysmian Group
- Nexans SA
- Borouge Pte. Ltd.
- Southwire Company LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
- Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis: The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.
- Security Software Sourcing and Procurement Report: Security Software Procurement prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.
- Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
