SpendEdge's Management Consulting Services will grow at a CAGR of 5.27% | Sourcing and Intelligence Report
Jul 01, 2021, 16:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Consulting Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 5.27% by 2024. Prices in will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
Architectural Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Supply assurance
- Category innovations
- Cost savings
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Reduction of TCO
- Customer retention
- Green initiatives
This report evaluates suppliers based on technical skill/expertise, service portfolios/cost and pricing, proven track record, and regulatory compliance and confidentiality. The report provides a complete drill-down on global equipment finance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
