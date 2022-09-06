SpendEdge's Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report

Sep 06, 2022, 07:37 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the five-year forecast period, the market for pharmaceutical excipients will have an incremental spend of around USD 2.52 billion, rising at a CAGR of 7.39 %. For buyers, a targeted, strategic approach to the sourcing of pharmaceutical excipients might broaden a list of alternatives. The COVID-19 pandemic's market impact and new opportunities are also explored in this report.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- How to determine the strategic and tactical negotiating levels that will help you get the best prices?
- Learn about relevant pricing levels and get a thorough analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of major pricing strategies.
- Methods to discover KPIs to assess existing suppliers and interact with the incumbent suppliers.
Major Pricing Trends in Pharmaceutical Excipients Procurement:
The suppliers' moderate bargaining power is a result of the pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new competitors. Because of this, it is essential to choose the appropriate pricing and pricing plan. Buyers should evaluate cost-saving opportunities and match their preferred pricing models for pharmaceutical excipients with those of the wider industry.
The most widely used pricing models in the pharmaceutical sector are flat-fee pricing and project-based pricing. In specific circumstances, each price structure provides the best benefits and fit. The appropriate model for a buyer's operations should be identified, and the buyer should relate supplier performance to price models.
For More Insights on Buyer Strategies and Tactical Negotiation Levers:
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
Due to increased competition from alternatives and moderate threat from new competitors, suppliers have little leverage in negotiations.
Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 3.00%-5.00%.
- Identify favorable opportunities in Pharmaceutical Excipients TCO (total cost of ownership).
- Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
- Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.
Some of the Top Pharmaceutical Excipients Suppliers Listed in This Report:
This Pharmaceutical Excipients procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Evonik Industries
- Ashland Global Holdings
- Roquette Frères
Smart Procurement Starts Here:
SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform:
