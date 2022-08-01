SpendEdge's Rigid Packaging Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Supplier Selection and Evaluation, Pricing Trends and Strategies

SpendEdge's procurement report on Rigid Packaging market identifies Silgan Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, and ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG. are a few of the key suppliers in Rigid Packaging market.

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Rigid Packaging sourcing strategy. 

Frequently Asked Questions: 

  • What are the major Supplier selection scope?
    Production capacity of suppliers, Geographic reach, Vertical integration, and Availability of inventory management solutions.
  • What is the expected price change in the market?
    The Rigid Packaging Market is expected to have a price change of 2%-4% during 2022-2026.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Silgan Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, and ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Cost-plus pricing model, Volume-based pricing model, and Competitive pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Rigid Packaging Market.
  • What will be incremental spend in Rigid Packaging procurement?
    The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 176.97 Billion, during 2022-2026.
  • What is the CAGR for Rigid Packaging market?
    The Rigid Packaging market will grow at a CAGR of about 5.71% during 2022-2026.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Insights Provided in the Rigid Packaging Research Report:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices?
  • Favorability of the current Rigid Packaging's TCO (total cost of ownership)
  • How is the price forecast expected to change?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix
