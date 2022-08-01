SpendEdge's Rigid Packaging Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Supplier Selection and Evaluation, Pricing Trends and Strategies

Aug 01, 2022, 12:55 ET
SpendEdge's procurement report on Rigid Packaging market identifies Silgan Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, and ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG. are a few of the key suppliers in Rigid Packaging market.
The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Rigid Packaging sourcing strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major Supplier selection scope?
Production capacity of suppliers, Geographic reach, Vertical integration, and Availability of inventory management solutions.
- What is the expected price change in the market?
The Rigid Packaging Market is expected to have a price change of 2%-4% during 2022-2026.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Silgan Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, and ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Cost-plus pricing model, Volume-based pricing model, and Competitive pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Rigid Packaging Market.
- What will be incremental spend in Rigid Packaging procurement?
The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 176.97 Billion, during 2022-2026.
- What is the CAGR for Rigid Packaging market?
The Rigid Packaging market will grow at a CAGR of about 5.71% during 2022-2026.
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Insights Provided in the Rigid Packaging Research Report:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices?
- Favorability of the current Rigid Packaging's TCO (total cost of ownership)
- How is the price forecast expected to change?
What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Key trends and drivers in this market
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
