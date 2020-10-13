SpendHub by Hub-Suite Integrates Apple Pay

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Easier, More Secure Way to Spend

SpendHub by Hub-suite.com is pleased to announce users are now able to utilize Apple Pay and Apple Wallet to access their SpendHub credit cards for easy, secure in-store and online purchases. SpendHub's Apple Pay integration simplifies the purchasing process and helps protect against fraud with its built-in features.

Virtual Cards Can Now Be Used for In-Store Purchases

Before the Apple Pay integration, SpendHub virtual cards could only be used for online purchases. Now, both types of SpendHub credit cards - virtual and physical - can be added to Apple Wallet and used for in-store purchases.

"Having access to SpendHub's virtual cards through Apple Pay is a game-changer for companies who need to give immediate spending power to their employees," says Bill Rose, co-founder of SpendHub. "Virtual cards can be created instantly and employees can add them to their Apple Wallet for purchases on-the-go. No more worrying about losing physical credit cards or waiting for physical cards to arrive."

Using SpendHub's Apple Pay feature in-store means transactions are contactless, faster than traditional credit card purchases, and more secure with the added requirement of using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode.

Single Touch Online Purchases

For online purchases, filling out contact forms or credit card information are a thing of the past. With a single tap on the Apple Pay button, the transaction is securely completed, using either a SpendHub physical or virtual card.

SpendHub Continues to Innovate

SpendHub's latest Apple Pay integration is yet another solution to provide simplicity, transparency, flexibility, and security for companies to manage employee spending. SpendHub's Apple Pay integration, its Xero and Quickbooks integration, and its robust budgeting and credit card management tools, all combine to create a powerful platform to help you take control of your company finances.

About Hub-Suite

Along with SpendHub 's credit card expense management tool, Hub-Suite's products include: RecruitHub , a video interview platform; ConnectHub , a video conferencing app; AdHub , an interactive video marketing tool; and TrainingHub, a 24/7 interactive digital training platform (coming soon).

