Spending Your Holidays in Mexico: What You Should Know According toThe Villa Group Resorts

2020 has been especially tough with the pandemic making it hard to do just about anything fun, especially enjoying the large gatherings that would normally take place during this time of year. Rather than stressing the details, many are turning to Mexico all inclusive vacations to finish off the year stress free and in the open air. A Mexico vacation allows you to spend time with your immediate family while enjoying a plethora of activities that are naturally socially distanced, such as paddle boarding, kayaking, scuba diving, and ATV rides. Regardless of which destination you choose, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, or Cabo San Lucas, you'll have countless adventures, plenty of relaxation, and the perfect ingredients for special holidays 2020. In addition, if you pick the right resort, you'll have a fully-equipped kitchen to prepare your traditional family meals for the holiday season, or you can feast at the gourmet restaurants onsite or around town while enjoying your Mexico holidays.

Is it Safe to Travel to Mexico Right Now?

If you are thinking about taking a Mexico vacation, you may be wondering "is it safe to travel to Mexico right now during the pandemic?" While precautions should be taken no matter where you go at the moment, some destinations are safer than others. Currently, major Mexican tourist destinations, such as Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Cabo San Lucas are doubling down on their preventative measures, ensuring the safety of the community and their visitors. These destinations have already been given a Safe Travels stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council and Airport Health Accreditation by Airports Council International, and now Cabo San Lucas has been given the Clean Point Seal of Quality by the Mexican government. With these added measures, they are the perfect destinations for your vacation. When you take your Mexico family vacations right now, you can expect to find mask requirements, temperature checks, hand sanitizer available almost everywhere you go, and measures taken to socially distance people in restaurants, lines, and at stores. You'll also likely notice that deep sanitizing methods are being used more frequently in all establishments, especially at the resorts where the best all inclusive Mexico vacations are had.

Mexico Holidays and their Unique Celebrations

Mexico holidays are filled with vibrant traditions and memorable moments, so even if you can't bring all your family traditions on vacation with you, you'll still have amazing memories to take home. During the holiday season, there are often parades around town, folkloric dancing, gift giving, and more. Mexicans love a good celebration and this time of year is no different. On your Mexico vacation, you and your loved ones can participate in traditional posadas, lavish meals, and the rich Mexican culture you're sure to fall in love with.

Taking a Mexico Vacation in the Winter

All inclusive Mexico vacations are perfect during the winter season. Not only is the weather delicious and the ambiance incredibly relaxing, but you'll also have the unique opportunity to head out on a whale watching tour, which only happens during this time of the year. From December to March, pods of whales head to Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Cabo San Lucas to breed and birth their young. During this time you'll be able to take whale watching tours to witness these gentle giants as they breach the water and put on shows for potential mates.

Activities for your Mexico Family Vacations

In addition to whale watching, your Mexico family vacations can be filled with as much or as little adventure as you'd like. Spend your days zipping through the jungle on a canopy tour, ATVing through jungle or desert terrain, snorkeling through schools of tropical fish, or sunset sailing. There are countless activities to make your holidays 2020 memorable, including more relaxing options, such as spa services, poolside dining, and lounging on hammocks at the beach.

