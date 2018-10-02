SPENGA, A New Fitness Studio In Geneva, Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

GENEVA, Ill., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Geneva, Illinois.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"Geneva will be our 10th SPENGA studio and it is off to an incredible start," said Roger McGreal, SPENGA Co-Founder. "We have had our eye on this market for quite some time and we couldn't be happier to call it home. We can't wait to provide Geneva residents with the Best. Workout. Ever."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and prices will range from $69 per month for 4X-per month, to $149 per month for unlimited sessions. For exclusive membership rates call the studio at 833-477-3642 or stop by for a personalized tour.

The studio is scheduled to open November 9th.

SPENGA of Geneva is located at 1900 S. Randall Rd. Suite 100, Geneva, IL 60134.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has ten studios throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

SOURCE SPENGA

