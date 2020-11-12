SPENGA Becomes First Certified Pure Air Fitness Studio in the World

"Becoming a Certified Pure Air Indoor Environment has given our members the confidence to come back in for classes," says owner Dan Foster. "It's really provided the bounce we need to get back to business and has given us an edge over the competition."

What is a Certified Pure Air Indoor Environment?

Pure Air Indoor Environment is a combination of services. Each service improves and maintains optimal indoor air quality.

HVAC Cleaned and Restored

The first step in the certification was to clean two rooftop air handling units with the PURE-Steam™ method. High temperature steam provides thorough disinfection of the RTUs. Then insulation was coated with encapsulating paint as part of the HVAC New Life™ process. This prevents the spread of fiberglass particles into the building below.

Pathogens Neutralized

PURE-Decon topical cleaning together with an electrostatic spray method disinfects pathogens. This method goes well beyond CDC recommendations. Next, two needlepoint PURE-Plasma BiPolar Ionizers and two PURE+AeraMax air purifiers were installed to eliminate microbes and particles.

Conditions Tested

Pure Air Control's EDLab analyzed samples from coronavirus environmental testing and found no presence of virus RNA. As a result, the studio was verified safe for occupancy.

Conditions Monitored

The last step for certification included the installation of IAQ Guard technology. This system continuously monitors the facility for particles, temperature, rH, CO2, and VOCs. Finally, before entering the studio, members get checked at a touchless temperature detection kiosk.

Certified Pure Air Controls Success

"We were honored to help SPENGA achieve their IAQ goals to protect their members and staff," says Alan Wozniak, CEO of Pure Air Control Services. "They are an elite fitness studio so becoming certified with our healthy building program speaks volumes of their commitment to the high standards they've set for themselves."

