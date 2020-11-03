Sperling Dermatology Achieves #1 Non-Invasive Body Sculpting Center Status in USA; Has Generated $2M+ in Cosmetic Revenue Since Reopening

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sperling Dermatology, with three offices across New Jersey, has cemented its leadership status in the aesthetic space as the #1 performing non-invasive body sculpting center in the USA. Officially recognized by Allergan in May 2019 and again in September 2020 as the #1 CoolSculpting™ provider in the USA, by BTL (October 2020) as the #1 EMSCULPT™ provider in NJ, and by InMode (October 2020) as the #1 EVOKE™ provider in the USA, Sperling is today the nationwide leader in the non-invasive category based on treatment cycle utilization by location across its network.

Sperling Dermatology proudly serves clients across three New Jersey locations, as well as aboard the Sperling Sprinter, New Jersey's FIRST MOBILE SPA. Photo Credit: Anthony Serrantonio

Since being founded in July of 2016, Sperling has achieved record-breaking growth in the non-invasive body sculpting sector. Ari Katz, Sperling's Managing Partner, is quick to credit his team for Sperling's multiple #1 rankings. "Our entire team is a team of 1 percenters - each Sperling team member is highly trained, competent, and at the very top of our profession." Since joining Sperling in January of 2018, Katz has successfully led Sperling's effort to implement a proprietary blend of technology systems including marketing tools, sales systems, and digital partners who work together to support the on-site team of professionals across Sperling's three locations. "We are a technology-driven organization, and today's achievement is a true reflection of that fact. Without our process, systems, and marketing tools, coupled with our incredible group of talented professionals, today's announcement would not be possible."

Since re-opening its doors after the New Jersey lockdown restrictions were lifted in mid-June, Sperling has generated more than $2 million in cosmetic and body sculpting revenue. By introducing additional body sculpting treatments including EMTONE and EVOKE to complement its already best-selling CoolSculpting and EMSCULPT offerings, Sperling was able to capitalize on the pent-up demand created by COVID to produce its highest-grossing four-month period ever. "We are proud to now offer a full-body solution to our clients including CoolSculpting for fat reduction, EMSCULPT and CoolTone for muscle toning, EMTONE™ for cellulite reduction, and our newest treatment, EVOKE, for hands-free facial skin tightening." Sperling prides itself on patient care and quality outcomes, as evidenced by its more than 1,000 FIVE STAR patient reviews, and is honored to be among the highest-rated dermatologists in the country on both HealthGrades™ and Vitals™.

Sperling operates three locations across New Jersey including offices in Florham Park, Montclair, and Red Bank. Sperling also offers services aboard the Sperling Sprinter, New Jersey's First Mobile Spa, which was introduced this summer as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sperling is currently seeking to partner with other top cosmetic practices across the U.S. looking to take their practice to the next level and participate in a nationwide rollout scheduled to begin in early 2021. Interested partners should contact Sperling by email at [email protected].

About Sperling Dermatology

Sperling Dermatology was founded in 2016 by Dr. Shari Sperling. Dr. Sperling founded the practice with one primary goal: to help all of her patients feel, look, and be spectacular in their own skin. Since then, Sperling Dermatology has grown to become one of New Jersey's fastest-growing and highest-rated dermatology practices and is gratified to have received more than 1,000 FIVE STAR patient reviews and counting. Sperling Dermatology has three physical locations across New Jersey, and one Mobile Spa.

Dr. Shari Sperling, DO, is a board-certified dermatologist who specializes in medical, cosmetic, laser, and surgical dermatology for adults and children. She practices in Florham Park, Montclair, and Red Bank, N.J., and is affiliated with St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

