Sperling Dermatology Introduces the Sperling Sprinter, NJ's First-of-Its-Kind Mobile Spa Service From the Comfort of Your Driveway

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sperling Dermatology, LLC, headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, is well-known for its cutting-edge marketing, sales and technology solutions, which has helped it achieve some very notable accomplishments, including being recognized as the #1 CoolSculpting Provider in the USA (May 2019), #1 EMSCULPT Provider in NJ (December 2019), and one of the highest-rated dermatologists on all of HealthGrades (1,000+ five star reviews as of May 2020).

The Sperling Sprinter, by Sperling Dermatology, is NJ's FIRST MOBILE SPA and features two 50-inch TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, Netflix, and Maybach leather chairs, as well as other luxurious amenities.

Today, Sperling Dermatology is proud to announce its newest innovation to disrupt the aesthetic space with the introduction of New Jersey's first Mobile Spa. Services will be performed in a state-of-the-art Mercedes Benz Sprinter™, which has been custom fitted for Sperling's use. Amenities on-board the Sprinter will include two 50-inch TVs with Netflix™ and other streaming services, fully reclining "Maybach Style" leather seats, high-speed Wi-Fi, mobile charging options, and an assortment of refreshments like fresh coffee and bottled water. The Sprinter is 24 feet long, 6.5 feet high, and offers over 500 cubic feet of space in its interior "Spa Cabin".

Ari Katz, Sperling's Managing Partner, explained how the idea for the Mobile Spa service came about by stating, "With our business forced to shut down these last few months due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we viewed this challenging time as an opportunity to think outside the box and introduce something we felt was both innovative, revolutionary, as well as extremely appropriate for the new reality we find ourselves in." Katz continues, "By introducing New Jersey's first-of-its-kind Mobile Spa offering, we feel like we are directly aligning ourselves with the current social distancing guidelines that we believe will be in place for the foreseeable future, allowing our clients to continue to receive our best-in-class, non-invasive treatments from the safety and comfort of their driveway."

Sperling has also introduced virtual video consults for all clients wishing to learn more about their spa services. As Katz explains, "We recognize that, understandably, some people will not feel comfortable visiting retail stores, even once the stay-at-home orders are fully lifted. With the Sperling Sprinter, we have designed a minimal contact, socially distanced, end-to-end experience that starts with a virtual consult from the comfort of your living room and ends with a treatment performed from the comfort of your driveway. That means getting the full, five-star Sperling experience without ever leaving your home property. This is truly a revolutionary offering and we couldn't be more excited about it."

About Sperling Dermatology

Sperling Dermatology was founded in 2016 by Dr. Shari Sperling. Dr. Sperling founded the practice with one primary goal: to help all of her patients feel, look, and be spectacular in their own skin. Since then, Sperling Dermatology has grown to become one of New Jersey's fastest-growing and highest-rated Dermatology practices and is incredibly humbled by its more than 1,000 five star patient reviews and counting. Sperling Dermatology has three physical locations across NJ and one Mobile Spa.

Dr. Shari Sperling, DO, is a board-certified dermatologist who specializes in medical, cosmetic, laser and surgical dermatology for adults and children. She practices in both Florham Park Montclair, and Red Bank, NJ and is affiliated with St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

