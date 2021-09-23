SPES, a Manufacturer of Hair Care Products in Korea, Plans to Advance to More Diverse Global Markets

A key ingredient of SPES hair care product is snowflake mushroom. It is rich in calcium and has abundant contents of vegetable collagen and moisture which are not only good for skin beauty but also nourish scalp and hair root, helping to care healthy hair.

HAU Hairpack by SPES has proved to improve cuticle by 24.3%, hair volume by 7.81% and hair gloss by 5.84% through clinical test. It allows users easily care their hair healthy and glossy even at home. It can also be used as a daily care hair serum with high concentration since it contains highly concentrated protein.

HAU Mango Shampoo by SPES improves hair gloss and has excellent effect for elasticity and moisturizing. It contains natural ingredients which have anti-dandruff effect and promote and protect hair growth. It is a product that prevents hair damage, makes hair volume rich, strengthens hair and promotes nourishment and growth with natural ingredients of mango.

SPES also offers other Derma Hair Care products. Clean Green Shampoo improves dead skins on scalp and has excellent cleansing effect of fine dusts. In addition, Hair Nutrition Serum makes our scalp healthy with black therapy and prevents hair from being split.

