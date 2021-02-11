Spezia Calcio Announces the Acquisition of the Club by The Platek Family

LA SPEZIA, Italy, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spezia Calcio organization is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the Club by The Platek Family.

The Platek Family includes brothers Robert and Philip Platek; Robert's wife, Laurie Platek; and Robert's children, Amanda, Caroline, and Robert Jr. The Family are long-time, avid supporters of Serie A football, and look forward to embarking on generational support of the Club. The Platek Family hails from New York.

The Platek Family writes: "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spezia Calcio. Serie A football is in an elite class of its own, and it has been our long-held ambition to find the right opportunity to partner with a special Club in Italy. From the time of our initial conversations, we have been extremely aligned with the mission, ethos, and ethic of Spezia Calcio. The Club embodies the hard-work and humility espoused by the people of the surrounding area - values shared by our family. We are humbled by this opportunity to become stewards of the Club. As a family, we are proud to play a small role in helping the team to grow, achieve further success and make the fans proud."

Mr. Gabriele Volpi, chairman of Orlean Invest Holding, states: "We provided the Club and the city with all the support we could give. We are very pleased now that the new investors, The Platek Family, can continue our efforts and enhance the mission of the Club. Thanks to their experience in the sector, we have no doubt they will realize synergies in the attractive and complex world of soccer."

Philip Platek, the new Vice-Chairman of Spezia, writes: "On behalf of our family, we are honored to carry on the tradition of Spezia Calcio, a team that has fought hard to earn its place in Serie A. We are excited to align ourselves with the loyal fans of Gli Aquilotti now, and in the years to come."

It was important for the Family to keep in place the current management team that achieved the Club's promotion from Serie B. As such, all Club management, including current President, Stefano Chisoli, Sport Director, Mauro Meluso and Manager, Vincenzo Italiano will remain in their positions.

The Platek Family looks forward to meeting Mayor Peracchini, the Spezia fan groups and other individuals critical to the Club's success to discuss many areas of future collaboration. Such meetings have not been possible to date due to confidentiality and out of respect for Mr. Volpi.

This is a personal investment by The Platek Family and it is not affiliated with MSD Capital.

All inquiries may be directed to the Spezia Calcio Press Office, [email protected]

Related Images

the-platek-family.jpg

The Platek Family

Amanda, Robert Sr., Robert Jr., Laurie, and Caroline Platek

Related Links

https://www.acspezia.com

SOURCE Spezia Calcio