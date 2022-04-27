Spherix Global Insights Announces Exhibition and Releases the Title of Their Abstract to be Presented at the 2022 ARVO Annual Meeting

Independently funded research on ophthalmologists' familiarity and anticipated use of biosimilars in ophthalmology showcased in abstract and poster presentation

EXTON, Pa., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of this year, Spherix Global Insights, a leading market intelligence firm, expanded their coverage of select specialty markets with the addition of their new franchise, ophthalmology. The company now covers key indications within ophthalmology, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and other emerging retinal diseases.

Spherix is excited to announce that they will be exhibiting and presenting an abstract and poster at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, taking place in Denver, Colorado from May 1st through May 4th as well as virtually from May 11th-12th.

The following abstract will be presented at the 2022 ARVO Annual Meeting:

Title Author Abstract # Ophthalmologists' Familiarity and Anticipated Use of Biosimilars Prior to the Launch of the First Biosimilar in Ophthalmology Chrystal Ferguson 3709319

The abstract highlights data from Spherix's Special Topix™: Biosimilars Today and Tomorrow (US) service, which collected feedback from ophthalmologists on their use and perceptions of biosimilar agents and their impact on the treatment landscape. Spherix's poster abstract is now available online on the ARVO Annual Meeting conference website.

"We are extremely excited to attend our first ophthalmology conference not only as an exhibitor, but also as a poster presenter, leveraging our independent data to provide the industry with new insights and perspectives among ophthalmology leaders at ARVO 2022," said Chrystal Ferguson, Ophthalmology Insights Director at Spherix.

About Special Topix™

The Special Topix™: Biosimilars Today and Tomorrow (US) service includes access to six reports across dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, ophthalmology, neurology, and nephrology and will be available on a specialty basis. The reports will help manufacturers with biosimilar agents in the pipeline understand the current landscape and overall biosimilar class perspective, as well as provide insight for competitors on initial and potentially lasting impacts their entry may have on existing commercial brands.

Learn more about our services here.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:

Chrystal Ferguson, Ophthalmology Insights Director

Email: [email protected]

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights