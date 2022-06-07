Spherix Global Insights Announces Fielding of New Research Geared Towards Fellows and Residents in Immunology, Neurology, Nephrology, and Ophthalmology

The project is designed to explore to what degree the next generation of specialists are prepared to enter clinical practice and what baseline opinions will they be bringing as they move from a training environment into real world patient management

EXTON, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellows will be the next generation of practitioners. Most academic institutions have closed-door policies for industry, leaving a large gap in understanding how these new doctors have been educated on certain disease states with the gap even larger following two years of limited engagement due to COVID-19.

Spherix Global Insights, an independent market intelligence firm, is launching a new Special Topix™ research service in order to better grasp this segment and provide pharmaceutical stakeholders with what they need to know about future prescribers in their markets.

The Special Topix™: Fellows and Residents (US) service is based on an online survey of soon-to-be practicing physicians in advanced training (fellowship and/or residency programs) for dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and rheumatology. Their opinions, practices, and attitudes are compared to two cohorts: specialists in practice from one to five years and those in practice for more than ten years.

Each report will include an overview of the various US training programs within that specialty, as well as an understanding of how the fellows (for gastroenterology, nephrology, and rheumatology in particular) and recently graduated residents (for dermatology, neurology, and ophthalmology in particular) have been trained, perceptions of commercial and pipeline products, expected challenges in the first years of practice, and ways in which biopharma can engage and optimize relationships.

With the next crop of specialty physicians about to enter clinical practice, Spherix's Special Topix™ service will offer clients a deep dive into this group's mindset as attitudes and perceptions change with the times.

Unlike other firms offering syndicated reports, Spherix derives actionable insights from its frequent, commercially-focused, primary market research which is highly customized to each client's unique needs. Possessing unrivalled content expertise and collaborating with a network of highly engaged specialists are essential elements distinguishing Spherix in the business analytics and intelligence space.

