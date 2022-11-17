Spherix Global Insights Honored as One of Philadelphia's Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

The Philadelphia100® Forum and the Philadelphia Business Journal recognize Spherix Global Insights among this year's top companies in the Greater Philadelphia area

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Spherix Global Insights – a trusted advisor and industry thought partner that provides specialized market insights to the life sciences industry – is proud to be recognized as one of Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 and the Philadelphia100® Forum's fastest growing companies in the region.

"Organizations that are closely aligned with the needs of their customers and employees are well-positioned for success in today's evolving markets. Over the past seven years, we have built a world-class, customer-focused organization that is comprised of leading specialty market experts that deliver unparalleled expertise through innovative syndicated products. The current hyper-competitive environment means actionable market intelligence is more relevant than ever as organizations across the life sciences industry are turning to Spherix Global Insights to give them the ultimate competitive advantage and help them take action to respond to the ever-changing market landscape." said Jennifer Robinson, Founder and President of Spherix Global Insights.

The 2022 Soaring 76 list includes public and privately-owned companies in the Greater Philadelphia area who have no parent company and have generated at least $750,000 in revenue in 2019 and at least $2 million in revenue in 2021, with consecutive growth over the three-year period. This year, Spherix was ranked Number 37 with annual revenue growing by 35.58% over the past two years.

The 2022 Philadelphia100® list includes independent, privately-held corporations in the Greater Philadelphia area with no parent company who have reported sales of at least $125,000 in 2019 and have shown an increase in sales from 2019 to 2021. This year, Spherix was proud to be ranked Number 39.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry.

The company's unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers. A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology and ophthalmology.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

