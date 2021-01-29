Spherix Global Insights Introduces New Service Focusing on Recent Launches in Expanding Immunology, Nephrology, and Neurology Markets

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading market intelligence firm specializing in select dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, and rheumatology markets, announces the inaugural publications of their newest service offering, Launch Dynamix™. This innovative, independent service provides monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability.

This is augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, messaging, drivers of use, barriers to uptake, patient types, market access landscape, and degree of disruption surrounding the newly launched product – including a mix of both quantitative and qualitative feedback. Clients subscribed to this service received their first monthly pulse on January 15, 2021, including data benchmarking the current launch to relevant historical market entrants at similar post-entry timings.

In rheumatology, Spherix is currently tracking the entry of both Novartis' Cosentyx and Eli Lilly's Taltz in non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis (nr-axSpA), which were approved within weeks of each other in June of last year. Data on the key performance indicators (KPIs), provided in the January publication, are compared to the performance of UCB's Cimzia, which was the first biologic/advanced systemic agent to gain FDA approval for nr-axSpA in March of 2019.

With regard to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), Spherix's new service is available for Janssen's Tremfya, with KPIs benchmarked to Cosentyx, Taltz, Amgen's Otezla, and Pfizer's Xeljanz. Pending FDA approval, Spherix also plans to cover AbbVie's Rinvoq in both ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and PsA, Xeljanz for the treatment of AS, and AstraZeneca's anifrolumab for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Inaugural Launch Dynamix™ coverage in gastroenterology includes tracking and trending of Janssen's Stelara for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), benchmarking the entry of the IL-12/23 inhibitor to the respective Crohn's disease launch, as well as the launch of Xeljanz for the treatment of UC.

In neurology, Spherix is currently covering the launches of Novartis' Kesimpta and BMS' Zeposia, with appropriate benchmarked KPIs to Genentech's Ocrevus, Novartis' Mayzent, EMD Serono's Mavenclad, and Biogen's Vumerity. Pending approval, Spherix will also cover the launch of Janssen's ponesimod, which is expected to be available in the Spring of 2021.

In an area of significant unmet need, the lupus nephritis market is poised for a massive shift with recent drug approvals for GSK's Benlysta (also approved for systemic lupus erythematosus) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' Lupkynis. The study will include responses from both nephrologists and rheumatologists, with the first pulse available in February.

Other launches on Spherix's radar with planned 2021 coverage (pending approval) include:

Ardelyx's tenapanor in hyperphosphatemia

FibroGen/Astellas/AstraZeneca's roxadustat in renal anemia

Pfizer's abrocitinib, Lilly's Olumiant, AbbVie's Rinvoq, and LEO's lebrikizumab in atopic dermatitis

UCB's bimekizumab in psoriasis

"We are really excited to be able to bring this level of launch detail to our clients," says Lynn Price, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Spherix. "The rapid turn-around from fielding to publication and the monthly cadence coupled with quarterly deep-dives provides those with assets in this market or with near-term plans to enter it the perfect tool to keep their finger on the pulse."

About Launch Dynamix™

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into patient types initiated, brand perceptions, promotional activity, and drivers and barriers to uptake. The service is offered on a brand-by-brand basis.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, and rheumatology markets.

