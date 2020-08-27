Spherix Global Insights Releases 2021 Publication Plan and Announces New Service, Launch Dynamix™, Fueled by Growing Client Demand

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2015, Spherix Global Insights has been offering two key services to clients in the biopharma space, RealTime Dynamix™ and RealWorld Dynamix™. Published on a quarterly cadence in the US (semiannually for EU5/Canada), RealTime Dynamix™ has become the go-to source for tracking rapidly evolving markets including, but not limited to, atopic dermatitis, diabetic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, migraine, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, psoriatic and rheumatoid arthritis, and renal anemia (among others). With an independent viewpoint that provides continuous monitoring of key product prescribing and messaging metrics, along with new content introduced each wave to address evolving topics within each indication, clients have found this service to be a core resource for assessing their business.

RealWorld Dynamix™, the firm's service that includes access to annual, large-scale patient chart audits, provides a deep dive into the patient journey within the core dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, and rheumatology market indications. While some of these audits focus exclusively on new start and switch populations, others capture a more holistic view of the total treated patient pool. The retrospective studies provide not only patient chart level detail, but physician intent with regard to therapy choices. With over 1,000 patient records (1,250 for EU5 markets) included in each study, clients have an invaluable tool for segment sizing and patient profiling, which helps them understand where and why they win and where and why they lose.

At the request of clients, Spherix introduced a new service this spring, Special Topix™: Impact of COVID-19 on Specialty Practices, which has been continuously tracking the impact of the pandemic in the US since March 2020. This ongoing service, which spans across Spherix's five core specialties, highlights the trended impact on patient volume, use of telemedicine, practice capacity, issues with re-opening, industry engagement, and support, as well as the near-term outlook through the lens of specialty physicians. Wave 9 of this study will be released August 26th, with Wave 10 to follow in September.

Spherix also introduced Market Dynamix™, a service focusing on pipeline agents in newer and untapped indications. These reports included in this service involve large-scale surveys of physicians in clinical practice, along with interviews with key opinion leaders and practicing physicians, to assess pipeline product potential and future market projections. Therapeutic areas covered in recent publications include focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), IgA nephropathy, and lupus/lupus nephritis. Upcoming reports include Alzheimer's disease, alopecia areata, chronic spontaneous urticaria, eosinophilic esophagitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, metabolic acidosis, progressive forms of MS, uremic pruritus, and vitiligo.

Beginning in Q3 2020, Spherix will undertake a new venture to provide even more support to our clients as they prepare to launch new products or compete against new launches: Launch Dynamix™. This service exclusively evaluates new product launches and provides benchmarks to prior launches, with the aim of uncovering "what good looks like." While general launch metrics will continue to be covered within the RealTime Dynamix™ series (e.g., market share and familiarity), this new series – with its blend of quantitative and qualitative methods – allows brand teams to go even deeper into areas like market access landscape, promotion, messaging, patient profiling, patient feedback, and degree of disruption. Each series includes six quarters of trending, covering the first 18 months of a product launch.

Launch Dynamix™ will start immediately and roll out new publications as key brands are approved within immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets. Reports are already underway for:

COSENTYX (secukinumab, Novartis) and TALTZ (ixekizumab, Eli Lilly) in non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

TREMFYA (guselkumab, Janssen) in psoriatic arthritis

ZEPOSIA (ozanimod, Celgene/BMS) and KESIMPTA (ofatumumab, Novartis) in MS

In 2021, Spherix plans to extend that coverage to track pending launches, including:

AbbVie's RINVOQ in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis

Ardelyx's tenapanor in hyperphosphatemia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' voclosporin in lupus nephritis

FibroGen/Astellas/AstraZeneca's roxadustat in renal anemia

Janssen's ponesimod in multiple sclerosis

JAK inhibitors (Pfizer's abrocitinib, Lilly's OLUMIANT, and AbbVie's RINVOQ) and LEO's lebrikizumab in atopic dermatitis

UCB's bimekizumab in psoriasis

"We are at a very exciting time at Spherix, experiencing tremendous growth and adding top talent to our team in order to stay ahead of it," says Jennifer Robinson, President of Spherix. "Our passion and focus in the areas we cover has allowed us to become thought partners for our clients, not simply provisioners of syndicated reports. With Launch Dynamix™ and other innovations planned in 2021, we intend to stay true to our focus areas, going deeper to provide our clients with an even greater independent perspective at a time when informed decision making has become crucial."

