Spherix Global Insights Releases the Titles of Four Abstracts to be Presented at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022

Independently funded research on the role of primary care physicians in CKD care, SGLT2 inhibitors and advancing care for IgA nephropathy patients, disparities in clinical trial enrollment, and lupus nephritis co-management are all covered in Spherix's abstracts

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading market intelligence firm specializing in nephrology, is excited to announce the titles of four abstracts that will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week, taking place from November 3rd through November 6th in Orlando, Florida.

The abstracts highlight data from various reports included in Spherix's RealTime Dynamix™ quarterly tracking services, RealWorld Dynamix™ extensive patient chart audits, Market Dynamix™ annual landscape perspectives, and Launch Dynamix™ monthly launch trackers. All accepted Spherix Global Insights poster abstracts are now available online on the ASN Kidney Week abstract portal.

"We are excited to showcase these insights to the nephrology community and are grateful that the ASN committee has provided us with the opportunity to share these evolving perspectives and challenges physicians face in kidney disease care." said Jennifer Robinson, President, and CEO at Spherix Global Insights.

The following abstracts will be presented at ASN Kidney Week:

Title Author Abstract # Challenges in Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trial Enrollment in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) Ryan Rex and Barbara Khan PO892 Where Do Primary Care Physicians Fit in CKD Patient Care? Meghan Staudt P0945 Evolution in IgA Nephropathy Care and Treatment – How Will SGLT2 Inhibitors, Steroid Regimens, and Experimental Therapies Change the Treatment Landscape? Chris Dudzenski and Pietro Canetta, MD PO713 Trends in Lupus Nephritis: The Co-Management Conundrum Ryan Rex PO643

Learn more about our services here.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:

Paul Zimmerman, Vice President, Insights

Email: [email protected]

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights