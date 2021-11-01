Spherix Global Insights Releases the Titles of Seven Abstracts To Be Presented at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021
Independently funded research on glomerular diseases, lupus nephritis, SGLT2 inhibitors, disparities in care, HIF-PH inhibitors, CKD-associated pruritus, and COVID-19 impacts showcased in Spherix abstracts and poster presentations
Nov 01, 2021, 06:00 ET
EXTON, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading market intelligence firm specializing in nephrology, is excited to announce the titles of seven abstracts that will be presented at American Society of Nephrology's virtual Kidney Week, taking place from November 4th through November 7th.
The abstracts highlight data from various reports included in Spherix's RealTime Dynamix™ quarterly tracking services, RealWorld Dynamix™ extensive patient chart audits, Market Dynamix™ annual landscape perspectives, and Launch Dynamix™ monthly launch trackers. All accepted Spherix poster abstracts are now available online on the ASN Kidney Week abstract portal.
"We are extremely excited about our ability to leverage our independent data to provide the industry with new insights and perspectives among nephrology leaders at ASN Kidney Week. We are grateful to the ASN for being such a great partner," said Tucker Hurtado, Nephrology Franchise Head at Spherix Global Insights.
The following abstracts will be presented at ASN Kidney Week:
Title
Author
Abstract #
Skylar Malone, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
PO1731
Meghan Staudt, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
P02392
Comparing and Contrasting Glomerular Disease Patients: A Real World Analysis Showing Demographic, Clinical, and Treatment Differences Across More Than 1,000 Patients
Ryan Rex, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
PO1559
New Drugs and Evolving Treatment Patterns in Lupus Nephritis: How Nephrologists and Rheumatologists are Responding Differently to New Treatment Options
Ryan Rex, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
PO1435
Suboptimal Treatment of Anemia in CKD Non-Dialysis Patients: What Role Will HIF-PH Inhibitors Play?
Meghan Staudt, Tucker Hurtado, Jennifer Robinson
PO0466
The New Era of COVID-19: The Rise of Telehealth, Trends to Home Dialysis, and the "New Normal"
Charisse Pearson Bey, Tucker Hurtado, and Jennifer Robinson
PO0084
Meghan Staudt, Skylar Malone, Tucker Hurtado
PO0952
Learn more about our services here.
About Spherix Global Insights
Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.
All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.
For more information contact:
Kristen Henn, Business Development Manager
Email: [email protected]
www.spherixglobalinsights.com
SOURCE Spherix Global Insights
