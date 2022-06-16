Spherix Global Insights Will Begin Tracking the Launch of Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent for the Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Will the first and only FDA-approved therapy indicated for EoE fill the treatment void expressed by gastroenterologists?

EXTON, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, 2022, the FDA approved Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent, the first therapy indicated to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). In response, Spherix Global Insights, an independent market intelligence firm, is initiating their Launch Dynamix™ service in order to track gastroenterologists' awareness, uptake, and perceptions of the IL4/13 inhibitor. The service will kick off in July.

Spherix has been monitoring the EoE treatment landscape for the past two years through their Market Dynamix™ service. The most recent report identified the significant desire for new therapies to treat EoE, with 42% of surveyed gastroenterologists indicating there currently is a high unmet need.

Gastroenterologists identified Dupixent (which also holds an indication in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis) as the most promising biologic therapy in development for EoE, with nearly one-fifth ranking it as the number one overall pipeline therapy. The opportunity for the brand is expected to be fairly significant, as respondents estimated an average of 27% of their EoE patients are candidates for biologic therapy.

However, steroid-based pipeline formulations are still the more preferred treatment approach when compared to biologic/monoclonal antibody injection or infusion, as (off-label) steroid use is currently common practice for prescribers. In fact, over one-third of respondents selected Ellodi Pharmaceutical's APT-1011, an orally disintegrating fluticasone tablet, as their most preferred pipeline agent (outpacing Dupixent).

Nonetheless, Dupixent has a considerable head start on other therapies in development for EoE, with Takeda's budesonide slurry formulation rejected by the FDA in late 2021 and APT-1011 still awaiting a potential FDA submission. Other small molecule/biologic agents pursuing an EoE indication include etrasimod (Pfizer), benralizumab (AstraZeneca), and cendakimab (BMS). Will first-to-market status be enough to propel this brand ahead of the incoming competition?

Aside from the Launch Dynamix™ Dupixent tracking, Spherix will publish the third annual Market Dynamix™ report covering the EoE landscape later this year.

About our services

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

Learn more about our services here.

