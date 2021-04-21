Spherix® Mineral Products Names Director of Business Development
Apr 21, 2021, 07:00 ET
LEXINGTON, S.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcy Shay has joined Spherix Mineral Products as the Director of Business Development. Marcy will focus on cultivating commercial markets and leading efforts to expand product applications for Spherix Mineral Products as a sustainable process and performance additive.
"Marcy has over 20 years of experience in the industry and has a proven track record of success. She will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow," shared Michael J. Renzi, Executive Director, Spherix Mineral Products.
Prior to joining Spherix, Marcy held progressive roles at Goodyear as well as Teknor Apex Company as the Director of Sales and Marketing for the Engineered Thermoplastics Division. She holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Akron University.
"Marcy's drive and commitment to customers are exemplary, and we are excited to have her on our team," added Renzi.
About Spherix Mineral Products
Spherix Mineral Products manufactures and markets 100% recycled aluminosilicate ceramic microspheres that reduce mixing time and energy consumption for rubber and plastics. The proprietary line of inorganic process aids is uniquely designed to provide greater efficiency and flexibility for specific rubber and plastic applications. For more information, visit www.spherixproducts.com.
Media Contact: Jamilyn Rodgers
Phone: 803-206-0569
Email: [email protected]
