Spheryx to Present at the 19th Annual PepTalk, The Protein Science Week

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx announces a poster presentation entitled "Quantitative Differentiation of Protein Aggregates from Subvisible Contaminants in Viscous Mixtures Through Holographic Characterization," delivered by Dr. Laura Philips, Spheryx President and CEO, on January 23, 2020 in the Sapphire Ballroom of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The co-authors are Ms. Annemarie Winters, Ms. Mary Ann Odete and Dr. Fook Chiong Cheong all of Spheryx. Spheryx be exhibiting throughout the conference in booth 425, featuring xSight, Spheryx's particle characterization instrument, xStream, a robotic sample loader for xSight, and xCell, custom disposable microfluidic sample chips.

Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/

Laura Philips, CEO

lphilips@spheryx.solutions

607-738-0100

